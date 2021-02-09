When was the last time MSY reached freezing?

Southeast Louisiana’s forecast for this upcoming Mardi Gras weekend looks to be very chilly as a stout, cold airmass progresses south from Canada.

While this is by no means guaranteed, some models predict temperatures in 20s waking up next Monday, Lundi Gras morning.

Well, we did a little research and found New Orleans International Airport last reached 32 degrees or less was January 2018.

Only on January 17, 2018, MSY’s overnight low registered 20 degrees, 12 degrees below freezing.

At that point in January, MSY lows below freezing were recorded for six consecutive nights.

Will Mardi Gras 2021 break that standing low record over these past three years?

