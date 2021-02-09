When was the last time MSY reached freezing?

What a foggy start to today across much of southeast Louisiana! Conditions will become improved this afternoon on visibility maps. More fog returns tomorrow to start Wednesday off!

Your high forecast for Tuesday reaches the low 70s area-wide. Tonight, more 50s and 60s return with upper 50s across Northshore locations and even some lower 60s here over Southshore locations.

Rain in your neighborhood will hold off until Wednesday. At that point, chances become more widespread, then the next system arrives Thursday into Friday. Anticipate an impressive cold air mass.