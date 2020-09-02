When was the last time it actually felt like fall in New Orleans during September?

September first marks the meteorological start of fall as a season, though this is very tough to believe in the south.

Today, nearly half of Louisiana is under Heat Advisory criteria. A Heat Advisory is issued when index values, or ‘real feels’ will reach triple digits over the next 12-24 hours.

The Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook shows below average temperatures may be possible by later this week into the upcoming weekend. It will still be hot, but this would allow for some relief, even if only in the form of lower humidity.



In less than three weeks, we are going to welcome the Autumnal Equinox. September 22, 2020 marks fall’s official start. On this day, the sun will shine directly on Earth’s equator, allowing for nearly twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of nighttime.



The last time New Orleans International Airport observed a fall-like high temperature during September was September 11, 2015. About five years ago, New Orleans’ observed surface high temperature was 77 degrees.

Every year since, New Orleans has waited until October for it to finally feel like fall outside.