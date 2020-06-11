When It Rains, It Pours!

What a difference 12 hours can make as the forecast for tonight looks much different than what many New Orleans residents woke up to today.

Rain in local neighborhoods exceeded Sewerage and Water Board’s drainage infrastructure. Malfunction on Turbine 4 failed by tripping offline after becoming overwhelmed.

This is more flood water than many areas received from Tropical Storm Cristobal over the past weekend.



We, thankfully, have an increasingly quiet forecast for the end of this week and upcoming weekend.



This morning’s activity came ahead a rare June “cold” front.

Hence, temperatures and humidity will be beginning to fall overnight into tomorrow. Anticipate upper 80 to low 90 degree highs and upper 60 to low 70 degree lows.

Truly, a 180 degree change from last weekend and the start of this week!