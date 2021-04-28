When is New Olreans’ typical first 90 degree day?

Our forecast for the next couple of days across southeast Louisiana contains Summer-like temperatures as highs reach 85+ degrees across a number of cities.

Factor in humidity, and this is seeming even warmer. Just look at that real feel throughout Lake Charles exceeding 90 degrees already.

These past five years, New Orleans has only reached 90 once during April. April 9th, 2020 was the monthly record high. From 2016-2019, New Orleans’ first 90 degree day came during May.

This is what you can expect once again in 2021. With only two days left in April, temperatures will likely remain in the 80s through your weekend. We officially welcome May on Saturday. It’ll feel like Summer once more across New Orleans soon enough!

