When does Spring officially begin in March?

After a gloomy day today of cold rain in New Orleans, many are wondering exactly when Spring will begin in southeast Louisiana.

Well, we spring forward for Daylight Saving Time next Sunday, March 14th.

At that point, set your clocks one hour ahead, meaning you will lose 60 minutes of sleep between Saturday and Sunday.

Fire departments recommend changing smoke alarm batteries once every 4-6 months, so adding that chore to your Daylight Saving Time routine checks it off of to do lists twice annually.

Sunday night was the last time the sun fully set before 6PM until November 2021.

Overall, days will be becoming longer as the sun rises and sets later. March 20th, we welcome Spring during the Vernal Equinox. This is when day and night will be equal once more as the sun shines directly on the equator. Officially, Spring will begin at 4:37 a.m.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season