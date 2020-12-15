When does Louisiana experience a Total Solar Eclipse again in the future?

December 14, 2020 marked a Total Solar Eclipse in South America a few years after the United States last experienced one on August 21, 2017.

A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes between sun and Earth, blocking out light as a whole, causing surrounding darkness.

This is not an everyday phenomenon. On average, these occur every 18 months somewhere, but whether or not you experience them depends on location and the path of totality.

This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Yesterday, parts of South America experienced a Total Solar Eclipse, where much of Argentina and Chile were included in the path of totality, leading to total darkness.

The next Total Eclipse to occur in the United States will be April 8, 2024. At that point, the path of totality will include New Mexico, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont.

Louisiana, however, will have to wait until 2078 to be included in a Total Solar Eclipse’s Path of Totality.

