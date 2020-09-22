When do we see the sun again in southeast Louisiana?

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall overnight in south Matagorda Island, Texas as significant flooding occurred near Houston, where 8-14 inches of rain fell overnight.



Coastal flooding plus heavy rainfall will be the themed impacts even with Beta now downgraded, moving inland as a tropical depression at 5 miles per hour.

Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect until noon Wednesday, with Coastal Flood Advisories effective through early Thursday morning.



Increased coastal tides between 2-4 feet and intermittent periods of heavy rainfall stay likely across south Louisiana both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall projections continue to widely vary from model to model for south Louisiana, but so far, this system has underperformed in the rainfall department. Most heavy rain has fallen offshore!



We will be watching for heavy batches of rainfall “training” or stalling over Louisiana Tuesday-Thursday with such a slow moving system. The greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall is still in coastal south Louisiana. 3-6” of rain appear likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts possible.



In metro New Orleans, near the I-10 corridor, gloomy conditions persist with moderate rain expected and periods of heavier rain possible. 1-3” totals are likely with localized higher amounts also possible.



So, when does the sunshine return? This weekend, we finally start to see rain chances go down, but temperatures will come up again to nearly ninety degrees.



Our next cold front pushes through early next week. This is when more fall-like air should be behind the system, sticking around a while longer. Only fitting, as we welcomed the season officially this morning at 8:31AM! Happy Autumnal Equinox!