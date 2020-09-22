Severe Weather Tools

When do we see the sun again in southeast Louisiana?

Tropical Depression Beta still impacting forecast for next few days

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall overnight in south Matagorda Island, Texas as significant flooding occurred near Houston, where 8-14 inches of rain fell overnight.

Coastal flooding plus heavy rainfall will be the themed impacts even with Beta now downgraded, moving inland as a tropical depression at 5 miles per hour.

Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect until noon Wednesday, with Coastal Flood Advisories effective through early Thursday morning.

Increased coastal tides between 2-4 feet and intermittent periods of heavy rainfall stay likely across south Louisiana both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall projections continue to widely vary from model to model for south Louisiana, but so far, this system has underperformed in the rainfall department. Most heavy rain has fallen offshore!

We will be watching for heavy batches of rainfall “training” or stalling over Louisiana Tuesday-Thursday with such a slow moving system. The greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall is still in coastal south Louisiana. 3-6” of rain appear likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts possible.

In metro New Orleans, near the I-10 corridor, gloomy conditions persist with moderate rain expected and periods of heavier rain possible. 1-3” totals are likely with localized higher amounts also possible.

So, when does the sunshine return? This weekend, we finally start to see rain chances go down, but temperatures will come up again to nearly ninety degrees.

Our next cold front pushes through early next week. This is when more fall-like air should be behind the system, sticking around a while longer. Only fitting, as we welcomed the season officially this morning at 8:31AM! Happy Autumnal Equinox!

Tuesday

76° / 74°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 50% 76° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 74°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Friday

82° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

83° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 83° 71°

Monday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 83° 70°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

