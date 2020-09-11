When could a tropical system be becoming named and heading for the Gulf of Mexico?

The National Hurricane Center is now giving a HIGH 80% chance for formation with Invest 96-L’s development in these next 5 days and will be beginning to issue advisories on the system within an hour or so. This is currently impacting Bahamian Islands, but the disturbance will move into Gulf of Mexico waters by Saturday or Sunday. Louisiana to Florida, watch for forecast updates closely!



Right now, model guidance favors strengthening into a tropical depression if not tropical storm as what will be becoming Potential Tropical Cyclone or Tropical Depression Nineteen moves towards southeast Louisiana and our Central Gulf Coast region on Monday or Tuesday.

Most outlooks have Invest 96-L evolving as a relatively weak and sloppy rain-maker. There’s the possibility, however, this system overachieves current model guidance forecasts, as a moderate, stronger tropical storm or potentially, even hurricane, intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, given decently favorable environmental conditions.



Stay tuned as Gulf waters are warm and dry air or wind shear remains low, creating a set up that would not stop the system from intensifying. Any development potential nearby during September must be watched closely as this is the peak of Hurricane Season.

Whether or not this system develops into bonafide tropical storm, an unsettled weather pattern appears likely through next Tuesday or Wednesday. Periods of localized heavy rainfall are likely, especially early next week on top of scattered activity all weekend. Anticipate 3-6 inches in rainfall totals south of I-10 across southeast Louisiana with localized higher amounts along and east of where ever this system’s center sets up.