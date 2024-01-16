NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding residents to heat homes safely as a wave of winter weather passes through the state.

Chief Bryan Adams said deputies are weathering the cold to ensure emergency shelters and warming centers are up to inspection standards to keep families safe and warm during the weather event.

For residents remaining at home during the winter event, there are some important rues to follow when warming your homes:

Place space heaters three to five feet from combustible objects like blankets.

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes.

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves.

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended.

The advice comes days after a house fire in Washington Parish claimed the life of a Mt. Hermon man and left another victim wounded.

While the cause remains under investigation, deputies noted that the fire occurred as the cold weather began to make its way through the region, with temperatures dropping into the 30s on Jan. 10.

“We definitely want to talk about the fact that certainly it is cold. So, we want to make sure that everyone prioritizes home heating safety,” said Public Affairs Director for the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office Ashley Rodrigue.

Officials also stressed the importance of having a working smoke alarm in homes. If needed, a free one can be given and installed through the Operation Save-A-Life program.

