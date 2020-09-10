It has been a quiet 55th anniversary of Hurricane Betsy across our Greater New Orleans area today, given comparison on September 9, 1965.
This is, however, one reminder 2020’s season does not end until November 30.
Gulf waters remain calm but further east, tropical waves exhibit moderate chances for formation potential just off Africa’s coast.
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene formed Labor Day, making them the earliest “P” and “R” named storms recorded. Right now, no local threats or impacts concern us.
Anticipate more rain in these upcoming days as moisture returns.
Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when storms develop with peak daytime heating. Chances will be becoming more widespread Thursday until next week.
Seasonal temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up, near triple digits.
Highs reach lower 90s or upper 80s while lows reach lower 70s or upper 60s, which doesn’t sound so bad during September.
Localized heavy downpours are the theme mid-week through your weekend. At that point, brief relief continues toning down afternoon highs.
What kind of changes are in our forecast for the upcoming days?
Active tropics but right now no local threats
