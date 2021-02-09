What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!

Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!

Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as it stands, look cold with rain.

There’s the possibility minimal wintery precipitation could fall somewhere, but this is not yet guaranteed.

As a fun lesson on historical Mardi Gras climatology for you, guess which Fat Tuesday was the coldest on record?

February 14, 1899 was the coldest Mardi Gras on record with a 38 degree high, 22 degree low, and a bit of snow along Rex’s parade route.

Prior to Rex’s royal roll, crews had to clear nearly three inches of snowfall off his route on the dual Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras Day.

Now, surely our forecast for this year will not be that cold, but it will likely be one of the coldest in a while. Stay tuned for updates on the purple, green, and COLD holiday ahead!

