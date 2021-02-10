What is the average forecast for Mardi Gras on February 16th?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!

Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!

Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as it stands, look to be below average considerably with rain.

Previously, there have been six total Mardi Gras days on February 16. The lowest high forecast for Mardi Gras day on February 16th historically is 51 degrees. More than likely, we’ll break that record Tuesday.

There’s the possibility minimal wintery precipitation could fall even somewhere across Louisiana Mardi Gras morning, but this is not yet guaranteed. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 64°
Fog
Fog 0% 65° 64°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 73° 53°

Friday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 78% 56° 47°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 39% 52° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 52° 42°

Monday

52° / 30°
Rain
Rain 63% 52° 30°

Tuesday

46° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 46° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
65°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
69°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
72°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
70°

69°

5 PM
Rain
68%
69°

69°

6 PM
Rain
61%
69°

