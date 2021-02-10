What is the average forecast for Mardi Gras on February 16th?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!

Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!

Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as it stands, look to be below average considerably with rain.

Previously, there have been six total Mardi Gras days on February 16. The lowest high forecast for Mardi Gras day on February 16th historically is 51 degrees. More than likely, we’ll break that record Tuesday.

There’s the possibility minimal wintery precipitation could fall even somewhere across Louisiana Mardi Gras morning, but this is not yet guaranteed. Stay tuned!

