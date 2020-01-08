What is a Convective Outlook?

With the potential of severe weather this weekend we will most likely be put in a convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. These terms can be confusing but it’s important to review what they mean.

The severity of the outlooks is based on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most severe. A high risk outlook is very rare for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Moderate risks are also fairly rare.

Levels 2 and 3 on the scale are the most likely outlooks for our area as severe weather approaches. At the moment it looks like areas north of I-12 could be placed under the enhanced category for Saturday morning. This means numerous severe storms will be possible.

At the end of the day the terminology is simply there to give you an indication that severe weather could happen in your area. The important thing to have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area and then act accordingly by sheltering in a safe place until the storm has passed.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.