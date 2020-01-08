Watch Now
What is a Convective Outlook?

With the potential of severe weather this weekend we will most likely be put in a convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. These terms can be confusing but it’s important to review what they mean.

The severity of the outlooks is based on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most severe. A high risk outlook is very rare for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Moderate risks are also fairly rare.

Levels 2 and 3 on the scale are the most likely outlooks for our area as severe weather approaches. At the moment it looks like areas north of I-12 could be placed under the enhanced category for Saturday morning. This means numerous severe storms will be possible.

At the end of the day the terminology is simply there to give you an indication that severe weather could happen in your area. The important thing to have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area and then act accordingly by sheltering in a safe place until the storm has passed.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

58° / 53°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 30% 58° 53°

Monday

64° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 64° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 68° 55°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 60° 47°

Thursday

59° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 59° 50°

Friday

60° / 48°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 48°

Saturday

62° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

11 PM
Showers
40%
57°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
61°

