BILOXI, MISS. (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ian approached the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday morning, WGNO meteorologist Brantly Keiek joined Hurricane Hunters as they flew into the eye of the Category 3 storm.

Here is a picture of the briefing for TEAL 71 before the team departed from Keesler Air Force Base.

PC: WGNO Meteorologist Brantly Keiek

At 4 a.m., Keiek and the Hurricane Hunters departed to gather critical data as Ian emerged from Cuba.

The team is expected to return by 3 p.m.

Make sure to tune in to WGNO this evening. WGNO meteorologist Brantly Keiek will give a live update at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.