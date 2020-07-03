Video: Wet holiday weekend ahead

The 4th of July weekend is looking wet. Widespread showers and storms will be developing each day by late morning and through early evening. Stronger storms will produce frequent lightning and some gusty winds along with the heavy rain.

Friday will be one of the days with the highest overall rain chance. Look for scattered showers and storms to develop through the day. Locally heavy downpours will be possible which could lead to isolated street flooding concerns.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs but overall much cooler when the rain moves in.

This wet pattern will continue through Tuesday before we start to dry out later next week.

It won’t rain all day every day, but you will need to plan to dodge those storms as you go about the holiday.