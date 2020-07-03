Video: Wet holiday weekend ahead

Weather

The 4th of July weekend is looking wet

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 4th of July weekend is looking wet. Widespread showers and storms will be developing each day by late morning and through early evening. Stronger storms will produce frequent lightning and some gusty winds along with the heavy rain.

Friday will be one of the days with the highest overall rain chance. Look for scattered showers and storms to develop through the day. Locally heavy downpours will be possible which could lead to isolated street flooding concerns.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs but overall much cooler when the rain moves in.

This wet pattern will continue through Tuesday before we start to dry out later next week.

It won’t rain all day every day, but you will need to plan to dodge those storms as you go about the holiday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 76°

Saturday

89° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 76°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 77°

Monday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 91° 78°

Thursday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News