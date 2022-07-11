Rain chances will continue to be isolated in typical summer fashion through the afternoon and evening on Monday. Today will also be the hottest day of the week with low 90s across much of the area. After that a much wetter pattern moves in.

A broad area of low pressure will continue to drift around the northern Gulf over the next few days. There is a low chance of tropical development with that so it will be something we keep an eye on through the week. However regardless of development it looks like it will bring a soggy pattern to the area.

Right now the heaviest rain will be found south of I-10 over the next few days. Look for a gradient of rainfall totals from the coast inland with lowest amounts north of I-12. It will be worth watching the placement of the heavier rain over the next few days though because that could lead to flooding issues if it happens to drfit more to the north. Temperatures will also stay cooler through the week thanks to the rain and clouds.