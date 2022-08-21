An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue along the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Deep tropical moisture flowing into the region will help trigger storms on and off throughout the week.

Rain chances on Monday will be around 70 percent as storm coverage becomes more widespread, mainly in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s before any rain comes through to cool things down.

Tuesday and Wednesday, storm coverage may be even greater with rain chances at about 70 to 80 percent. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather near the coast of northeastern Mexico has run out of time to develop into a tropical depression or storm before moving inland. Now, our attention turns to a tropical wave off of Africa that has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days.