Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue as tropical moisture flows into the region from the Gulf.

Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 70s for the Northshore, with Southshore locations generally seeing upper 70s.

Now through the end of the work week, expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances between 50 and 80 percent each day. No single day will be a complete washout, but we will have scattered storms in the area each afternoon.

In the tropics, we are watching several areas for possible development. In the northern Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure has a 40% chance of formation. Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves slowly toward the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

In the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next 24 hours. It is moving west toward the southern Caribbean Sea, where environmental conditions are favorable for gradual strengthening.

It is expected to strengthen into a low-end hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua this weekend.

Behind PTC 2, NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development over the next couple of days as the system moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

PTC 2 and the tropical wave behind it pose no immediate threat to the United States.

One thing to note is that we typically do not see tropical waves coming off of Africa this frequently this early in the hurricane season. As always, it’s best to have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go just in case.