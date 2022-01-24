Wet weather expected tonight through Tuesday morning

Overcast conditions will continue through the end of the day with temperatures slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Models show the rain initially moving in between 4 PM and 6 PM, with coverage increasing into the late evening hours.

The low pressure system associated with this rainmaker will stay offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity to our south.

We will see see areas of heavier downpours though mix in to the larger batch in the late evening hours, mainly between 7 PM and 10 PM.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. We will dry out by late Tuesday morning and then just stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows to drop back below freezing by Thursday morning for areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 49°
Rain
Rain 0% 54° 49°

Tuesday

53° / 41°
Rain
Rain 89% 53° 41°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 53° 39°

Thursday

59° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 59° 45°

Friday

51° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 46% 51° 35°

Saturday

48° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 48° 37°

Sunday

59° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

4 PM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

5 PM
Rain
80%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
77%
52°

52°

7 PM
Rain
93%
52°

51°

8 PM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

9 PM
Rain
100%
51°

50°

10 PM
Rain
99%
50°

51°

11 PM
Rain
99%
51°

51°

12 AM
Rain
96%
51°

51°

1 AM
Rain
94%
51°

52°

2 AM
Rain
94%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
83%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
76%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
78%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
76%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
87%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
89%
50°

51°

9 AM
Rain
81%
51°

50°

10 AM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

11 AM
Rain
74%
50°

50°

12 PM
Light Rain
74%
50°

51°

1 PM
Light Rain
71%
51°

51°

2 PM
Light Rain
61%
51°

52°

3 PM
Showers
39%
52°

Interactive Radar

