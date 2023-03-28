Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to scattered rain chances and storms across the area. Maintain caution on the roads as a sloppy commute shapes up.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe weather yet again Tuesday. Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is a low-end risk for hail, especially for areas farther north. All of this is coming out ahead of a cold front on its way. Temperatures will cool down considerably Wednesday, topping out around 70, itself.

Thursday morning will be our coolest of the week with 40s and 50s back on either side of Lake Pontchartrain.

Our forecast for Hogs looks warm and dry with returning humidity.