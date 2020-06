NEW ORLEANS – The West End area has been inundated with floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

A strong northwest flow from Cristiobal continues to drive water into West End and the entire New Orleans Lakefront area.

As the storm moves inland, the winds will change direction and begin to drain some of the floodwater from the area. Until then, more flooding is expected along Lake Pontchartrain.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.