We’re wrapping up our Thursday with more summer storms on the way

Showers and storms will continue to dissipate inland overnight as the daytime heating leaves. That activity will shift offshore and along the coast by early Friday morning with spotty showers around those areas. 

Friday looks a lot like the past few days with the summer showers and storms developing by mid to late morning into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain coverage will be a bit higher Friday than the past couple of days. 

This pattern will continue through the weekend with daytime highs in the low 90s and spotty showers and storms each day. Rain chances will stay around 50-60%. 

After that it looks like a more unsettled pattern moves back in by early next week so more widespread rain will be developing by Monday. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 78°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 89° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

80°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
83°

