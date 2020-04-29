Breaking News
We’re not done yet. Round 2 of severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning.

Round 1 of severe thunderstorms moving out, but a second round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning!

All of southeast Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday morning-Wednesday mid day.

Forecast models showcase another strong to severe line of thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Timing for southeast Louisiana between 5AM-11AM.

Primary concern of damaging winds, hail, localized heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, and isolated tornado threat.

Have a way to receive weather alerts!

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 82° 66°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 90% 76° 61°

Thursday

79° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 60°

Friday

82° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 64°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 68°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 88° 71°

Monday

89° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 72°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
73°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

