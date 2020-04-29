We’re not done yet. Round 2 of severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning.

Round 1 of severe thunderstorms moving out, but a second round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning!

All of southeast Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday morning-Wednesday mid day.

Forecast models showcase another strong to severe line of thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Timing for southeast Louisiana between 5AM-11AM.

Primary concern of damaging winds, hail, localized heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, and isolated tornado threat.

Have a way to receive weather alerts!