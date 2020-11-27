Weekend weather stormy at times with a shot of winter to follow

More rain is on the way through the rest of the holiday weekend before a preview of winter moves in.

More rain is on the way through the rest of the holiday weekend before a preview of winter moves in. Look for showers and storms across the Florida parishes this afternoon and evening with some of that activity spreading south overnight.

There is a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm this afternoon but right now that looks small. Otherwise we will see mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Another big storm system moves across the area early Sunday. This one does have the chance of severe weather with it especially on the south shore. The track of the low will be key to determine exactly where the strongest weather is. Have a way to get warnings though early in the morning when you may need to be woken up.

After that a big time surge of early winter air comes in by late Sunday and early next week. We could see our first freeze of the season in the colder spots by Tuesday morning. Highs will only top out in the 50s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 77° 65°

Saturday

69° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 69° 63°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 70° 48°

Monday

53° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 53° 40°

Tuesday

53° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 62° 55°

Thursday

62° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 62° 48°

Humidity

