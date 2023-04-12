Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers are more widespread this morning across our area moving inland from the coast.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures gradually rise from the 60s to the 70s. Temperatures will remain cool until Friday with highs only reaching around 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for much of the area as winds pick up out of the east and northeast. Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are likely with occasional gusts up to 25 or 30+ miles per hour.

A Coastal Flood Warning or Advisory is issued for parts of the area with consistent rainfall amounts plus winds and high tides causing some concern for rising water through Thursday. This is all due to the non-tropical Gulf Low developing today with highest rainfall totals along and east of its center.

Through Thursday, rain chances will return to the forecast as an area of low pressure develops over the northern Gulf of Mexico.