The hot and humid weather pattern we’ve experienced for the last few days continues as we welcome another Wednesday!

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s on Wednesday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the 90s by noon.

We will see a few more widespread pop-up showers and storms late in the day, but the rain chance overall is around 60 to 70 percent. Because of the rain chances, tonight’s Wednesday at the Square event has been called off.

Rain chances increase to 60 to 70 percent late afternoon to early evening. Expect daily pop-up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.

