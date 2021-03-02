Weather outlook: spring returns over the next 6-10 days

There is no question it feels like a winter day out there this afternoon with the rain and temperatures mostly under 50. It looks like this will be a temporary shot of winter though going forward.

Expect high pressure to build into the region over the next couple of days with mid 60s back by Thursday, March 4th. After that we will stay seasonable into the weekend with mid 60s for highs after a quick moving system Friday night.

High pressure builds into the southeastern U.S. though by Monday the 8th. We start to get into more of a southeasterly and southerly flow around the west side of that high.

Look for temperatures to rebound back into the upper 70s close to 80 by the middle of next week around Wednesday the 10th. Humidity will likely return as well similar to conditions we saw this past weekend.

Actually the eastern two thirds of the country look to be warmer than average through the middle of the month.

There are still some indications we could be back below normal for the last week of the month but that is still a little far out at the moment.

For now look forward to a nice weekend followed by a warming trend for the second week of the month.

