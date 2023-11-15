NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After days of cloudy, damp, and cool weather across the Gulf Coast, conditions will begin improving on Thursday.

As the low moves east, winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are still likely across the area. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely for most of the Southshore and South Mississippi, with gusts close to 40 mph possible near the coast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes until at 9 a.m. Thursday.

With the elevated winds, coastal flooding may be an issue as water piles up onshore. Coastal inundation of 2-3 feet above normal during high tide cycles will be possible, with some locations seeing around 4 feet. in low lying areas.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect for parts of the area, including the southwestern side of Lake Pontchartrain and South Mississippi.

Much nicer weather will move in for the end of the week. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s by Thursday with low to mid 70s returning Friday and Saturday.

