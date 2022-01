The first full moon of 2022 arrives tonight at 5:51 PM. The January full moon is referred to as the Wolf Moon. Historically speaking people thought wolves howled more during a full moon. It is also believed they are louder this time of year because they are more hungry.

Skies will be clear so it will be a good night to view this. Saturn and Jupiter are also visible but are now in the opposite sky of the moon as it comes up.

The next full moon will be on February 16.