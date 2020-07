Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen talks about water vapor and what it is used for

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen talks about water vapor and what it is used for. Water vapor is a very helpful tool when it comes to forecasting. It allows us to pick out various disturbances in the atmosphere.

Water vapor imagery simply shows the amount of vapor in the atmosphere and helps to show the moisture. It doesn’t necessarily show clouds or rain, although sometimes the two of those line up in the same spots.