Weather and Science for Kids: Watch vs Warning

Severe weather is a big part of life in the south. Most years we have a secondary severe weather season in the fall in addition to the main one in the spring. While it’s been quiet so far this season, you need to be prepared.

Do you know the difference between a watch and warning? A surprising amount of people do not. Today Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen discusses the difference between the two and what you should do if one is issued for your area.

The main difference is the time frame and action needed. A watch is a long range product that means conditions need to be monitored for severe weather. A warning means severe weather is occurring or likely to occur in your area and you need to take shelter.

