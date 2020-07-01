Weather and Science for Kids: The Ring of Fire

The Ring of Fire refers to storms that move around a large area of high pressure

The Ring of Fire refers to storms that move around a large area of high pressure. These are mostly found during the later spring and summer months.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen shows you an example of the Ring of Fire to start the month of July.

These storm clusters that run through the flow can be strong and contain gusty winds and locally heavy rain. They can hold together for several states bring strong storms.

If you have any questions about weather email them to news@wgno.com and as always go to wgno.com for the latest episode of weather and science for kids.