Have you ever seen a weather map with blue Hs and red Ls before?

Have you ever seen a weather map with blue Hs and red Ls before? What about those lines with triangles and semicircles on them? These are weather maps, and they are useful to learn about the weather happening in your area.

In today’s episode Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen explains what all these features mean, and what kind of weather they indicate could be happening in your area.