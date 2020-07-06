Weather and Science for Kids: Precipitable Water

In today’s episode Hank Allen talks about precipitable water. PW as it’s known is basically the measurement of moisture through a column of air. So that is from the ground all the way up to the jetstream level.

It is a helpful tool in understanding the potential for heavy rain like we have been seeing over the past few days. A number over 2 inches, which is where we have been through the 4th of July weekend, is very high and means you could see flash flooding occur.

As always if you have any questions or topics you would like to see please contact us at news@wgno.com