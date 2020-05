You probably hear about troughs all the time

You probably hear about troughs all the time. Storm systems that look like a big dip in the jetstream and produce unsettled weather. But do you know what an inverted trough is?

Today Hank Allen takes a look at the differences between the two and the types of weather they cause.

Both are impacting the country over Memorial Day weekend.

