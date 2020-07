In today's episode Hank Allen talks about precipitable water. PW as it's known is basically the measurement of moisture through a column of air. So that is from the ground all the way up to the jetstream level.

It is a helpful tool in understanding the potential for heavy rain like we have been seeing over the past few days. A number over 2 inches, which is where we have been through the 4th of July weekend, is very high and means you could see flash flooding occur.