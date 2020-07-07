Weather and Science for Kids: Gust Front

Have you ever seen an ominous looking low cloud rolling toward you out ahead of a thunderstorm

Have you ever seen an ominous looking low cloud rolling toward you out ahead of a thunderstorm? Usually when that happens you feel a gust of wind move through as well.

In today’s segment Hank Allen talks about gust fronts and the shelf clouds they create.

Think of the air as a drop of water in a puddle. As it hits the ground it spreads out. The cooler air moves ahead and forces the warm air up and over it. This creates a rolling effect which turns into a shelf cloud.

