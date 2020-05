Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen is back to talk about another meteor shower that you can see

This is one of two meteor showers through the year produced by debris from Halley’s Comet.

The moon will be bright so position yourself looking away from it. Otherwise skies should be mostly clear and good viewing conditions are expected across the south.