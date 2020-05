In this segment Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen talks about radar ducting. This is a type of refraction of the radar beam caused by an inversion in the atmosphere.

It’s pretty cool to see. An inversion can occur when temperatures higher in the atmosphere are warmer than they are at ground level. That prevents the air from rising as it normally would and can also bend the radar beam!

Hank explains it all in this segment.

As always email any questions to news@wgno.com