How do you know a cold front has come to town if temperatures are not cooler?

Have you ever heard a cold front was coming to town but felt like temperatures weren’t much cooler outside after this passed through?

Well, we sometimes measure whether or not cold fronts have arrived based off of whether or not humidity goes down.

Dewpoints are a measure of the moisture content in our atmosphere. The lower the number, the less humid it feels outside. The higher the number, the more humid it feels outside.

Watch for more information on temperatures vs. dewpoints!