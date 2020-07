Do you know what a derecho is

It is a line of strong storms that moves along a storms system called a Mescoscale Convective System, or MCS.

These travel around the edge of ridges of high pressure during the summer, often in the northern part of the country.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen shows you what it looks like on radar.

If you ever have any weather questions let us know. Email us at news@wgno.com