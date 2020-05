You may have heard the term before but do you know what a cut-off low is

You may have heard the term before but do you know what a cut-off low is? Hank Allen talks about it in today’s segment.

Basically a cut-off low is one that is removed from the jetstream so that it doesn’t have anything to move it along. They can sit over areas for several days and usually produce unsettled weather, especially to the east.