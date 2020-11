This time of year is when we really start to see radiational cooling set in

This time of year is when we really start to see radiational cooling set in. Drier air with clear skies allows temperatures to drop more at night. Why is that? Hank Allen breaks it down in today’s segment.

Sun warms us during the day by radiation that goes into the ground. That’s where heat actually comes from. At night that radiation tries to escape back to space.

Clouds prevent that from happening which keeps temperatures from cooling as much at night.