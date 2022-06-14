We have a full moon today! Technically the peak was this morning so of course you weren’t likely to see that. But the moon will still appear mostly full this evening as it rises over the horizon. The June full moon is known as the Strawberry moon. Here in Louisiana Strawberries come earlier in the spring, but other berries are ripe for picking now. In northern parts of the country even strawberries are ripe now and this name comes from various native tribes who would pick them in the summer.

This moon is also a supermoon. That means it’s a little closer than a normal full moon and will appear a little bigger. This is the second supermoon of the year.

The next full moon will appear on July 13.