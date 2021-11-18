Weather and Science for Kids: A lunar eclipse tonight!

The longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years will be seen late tonight and early Friday morning. The biggest question for us will be do the clouds thin out allowing us to see it. Otherwise most of North America will be in good position to see this.

This will be a ‘blood moon’ type eclipse. The full Beaver Moon will be bring in the sky as the eclipse begins around 1AM Friday morning. The peak of the earth’s shadow on the moon will come at 3 AM. The whole thing will be over by 5 AM Friday.

Keep in mind it will be cool and breezy overnight so if you get out to take a look make sure to bundle up!

A lunar eclipse is when the earth passes between the sun and moon casting a shadow on the surface of the moon as earth blocks the sunlight.