Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on winter safety!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning about winter safety tips?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on preventative measures during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Hint: It’s all based off of temperatures!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 66° 47°

Friday

59° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 59° 41°

Saturday

56° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 56° 39°

Sunday

58° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 58° 42°

Monday

60° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 46°

Tuesday

66° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 66° 55°

Wednesday

68° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 68° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
64°

61°

6 PM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
60°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
60°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
60°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
60°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
7%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

5 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News