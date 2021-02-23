Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on watches vs. warnings!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a resident of the south, often times, severe weather threatens with little to no notice. This is why you must be prepared whenever any watches or warnings are issued.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on the differences between each in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 49°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 75° 60°

Thursday

75° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 75° 62°

Friday

74° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 62°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 64°

Sunday

76° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 76° 64°

Monday

75° / 58°
Showers
Showers 41% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
67°

63°

6 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

7 PM
Clear
1%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
4%
52°

52°

12 AM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

2 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

3 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
7%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
7%
50°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
51°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News