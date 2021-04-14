Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on wake lows!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each Spring, we begin to deal with heightened severe weather potential because of an increase in pressure systems moving through.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on one rare phenomenon, the ‘wake low’ in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 69% 69° 67°

Thursday

74° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 74° 65°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 70° 67°

Saturday

74° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 60°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 71° 58°

Monday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 72° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 70° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
66°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
69°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
70°

70°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
71°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
67°

68°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
68°

69°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

72°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News