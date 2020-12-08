Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on trees losing their leaves in Winter!

Each Fall, one highlight is watching the leaves change after a bit of cooler weather arrives. Why do they fall off of stems by Winter, though?

There are three key ingredients in this process happening each year: temperature, sunshine, and soil moisture. All work together to impact plants’ different processes, including photosynthesis, until less sunlight kick starts each one. At that point, it becomes about survival.

Watch for more information on specific details!

