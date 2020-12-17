Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on Total Solar Eclipses!

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer tells you when this is happening again in Louisiana!

A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes between sun and Earth, blocking out light as a whole, causing surrounding darkness.

The next Total Eclipse to occur in the United States will be April 8, 2024. At that point, the path of totality will include New Mexico, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont.

Louisiana, however, will have to wait until 2078 to be included in a Total Solar Eclipse’s Path of Totality.

Email news@wgno.com if you have any questions on lesson materials!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season